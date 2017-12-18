A GOP Christmas Carol

/ John Pavlovitz / Leave a comment

It’s Christmas Eve.

Uproarious laughter rings out from the Oval Office, piercing the snow speckled DC sky.

Around a massive table overflowing with food and wine, sit a bloated and blurry-eyed Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Paul Ryan, and Mitch McConnell—along with a cackling cadre of Cabinet members, Republican Senators, FoxNews anchors and celebrity evangelists. They’re regaling one another with joyous eyewitness accounts of the pair of recent uninvited and already evicted dinner guests.

The Ghosts of Christmas 2017 Past and Present have both been summarily dismissed, their best efforts to show those gathered the terror they’ve visited upon the people entrusted to them—drowned out in the din of their jeers and slurs and cries of “fake news”. In exaggerated gyrations around the table they now slap their knees and wipe tears from the corners of their eyes, incredulous at the two specter’s naivety in believing their dire revelations would be found remotely moving.

Suddenly, a towering figure appears from the ether and moves toward the table, shrouded completely in black, save for a long skeletal hand: The Ghost of Christmas Future. Without saying anything, it moves swiftly toward the table, and before those gathered can utter a word they’re whisked from that place and into streets and living rooms and hospital and funeral homes.

In vivid and sickening detail, the specter shows them the coming America their present deeds are surely birthing:
A couple with a terminally ill daughter sells their dream home to pay the sky-scraping premiums on care for her very survival.
The grieving family of a bullied Transgender college student speaks words around his casket about the incessant violence he endured, and the deadly cost of a President who banned mention of his very humanity and made him feel unworthy to live.
A Muslim teenager again sits alone in her high school cafeteria, surrounded on all sides by the stares and snickers of her peers, emboldened by parents who now conflate her faith with terrorism.
A single father finds himself awake in the middle of the night, pushed toward homelessness and feeling helpless to take care of his children, with so few resources and no way to earn a wage to sustain them all.
A young woman wears her trauma on the inside, so desiring to speak the truth of the damage done to her but knowing that staying silent will be less painful, given what she has seen other accusers endure.

The vignettes begin to pile onto one another in rapid succession, along with the anguished cries of the people who will soon find themselves alone, mourning, silenced, bullied, and terrorized in this future these men are building together.

The sounds and pictures begin to multiply and rise and spin into a horrible, noisy, disorienting whirlwind around them—and then as if deposited from a roller coaster, it all screeches to halt and they once again find themselves in the Oval Office.

The ghost stares at the group gathered around the table, as breathless, they pause for a moment and look at one another.

“Damn snowflakes!” McConnell mutters, as the silence is pierced by an explosion of sarcastically inflated laughter from all corners of the room.

Seeing the supernatural vision of the suffering of the sick and the poor and the vulnerable they will be responsible for if unmoved from their current course, they are not terrified or racked with guilt—but greatly overjoyed.

“Seriously, Specter,” Ryan bellows, “is this supposed to bother us? You’re gonna have to do better than that!”

“Yeah,” adds the President, “what did you think we’re doing here?”

Steve Bannon staggers in from the hall wearing a filthy Santa suit. “This is the whole point, you black apparition” he brags, as a smile curls across his lips. “This has been the plan all along—This is what we wanted.”

“Yeah, and wait until you see the Tax Bill!” Ryan adds, before spitting his drink all over himself and falling from his chair.

A flood of congratulatory hugs breaks out around the table, and as the throng of jubilant white men celebrates—the Ghost of Christmas Future departs, shaking his head as he realizes that what he intended for them as fearful warnings, were instead, welcomed predictions.

There would be no Christmas morning miracle.
There would be no waking up of good men, so long asleep in their greed and contempt.
There would be no rewriting of sad coming days for those who they’ve disregarded.
There would be no healing of a sick child, too tiny to be noticed.
There would be no “God bless us, every one,” spoken around a welcoming table big enough for all.

There would only be the continuing waking nightmare visited upon good people, by men whose souls or humanity could no longer be reached—even by the terrible vision of what they were making.

While outside there would be sadness and mourning on that Christmas Day, they would go on sleeping right through it.

 

The Banned CDC List is Religious Right Terrorism

/ John Pavlovitz / 64 Comments

Donald Trump has reportedly banned the CDC from using the following words in their policies, budgets, and communications:

Evidence-based
Science-based
Fetuses
Transgender
Vulnerable
Entitlement
Diversity

This is not exactly true.

This is not Donald Trump’s handiwork.
He is not the author of this list.
He isn’t smart enough to come up with a combination of words so perfectly synchronized to hurt and silence marginalized people.
Only Evangelicals can do that.

As a Christian and twenty-year pastor, one who’s served for much of that time in the American Bible Belt—the list is eerily familiar.

It’s the extreme Evangelical Christian Right’s signature mix tape, the careful curated playlist they’ve had on heavy rotation in their indie gatherings for the past 60 years—only now it’s getting wide release, thanks to the monster they’ve aligned with; one who’s perfectly happy to disseminate it to keep their union intact.

Every sick, perverse Right Wing religious line of attack is there within those words:

A disregarding of scientific fact in favor of necessary religious mythology.
The unrelenting demonizing of the LGBTQ community.
The hyperbolic vilifying of those defending a woman’s right to choose.
The neglect of the poor and marginalizing and coddling of the wealthy.
Open contempt for people of brown skin, foreigners, immigrants.
Historic misogyny and raging white supremacy.

The list is a bulleted seven-point Sunday sermon outline, the kind that’s been given every weekend in pulpit pounding churches by spitting, sweating, furiously angry white men—who tell people the sky is falling and assure them only a vengeful white God can hold it up. They’re a list perfectly designed to leverage the fear Bible Belt Evangelicals work specifically and almost solely in.

These seven words are not the work of Donald Trump. He can barely craft a coherent Tweet, let alone compose a brilliant bit of subtle violence like this. This list is a wicked witch’s brew, crafted by the preachers and pastors and religious universities who’ve sold their souls to this President in order to get the market share that their extremism wouldn’t allow naturally. These words are written in the unmistakable hateful hand of the Pences, the Falwells, the Dobsons, the Grahams, the Southern Baptists, pro-lifers, and Family Values crusaders—and they’re tailor-made to legislate the Evangelical’s elevation of cisgender, white, wealthy Americans. It is mass murder without truck bombs and AK-47s. It’s domestic terrorism, just with less obvious weapons.

And it’s the kind of thing that would make Jesus turn over damn every table in sight, were he able to stop vomiting long enough to do so.

America is not a theocracy but it soon will be, unless people of faith and those who hold no spiritual tradition who recognize and abhor such religious extremism—oppose it loudly and continually. That this kind of forced compliance is the antithesis of the life and teachings of Jesus, as well as the Constitution. Both argue loudly against what’s happening here.  

We cannot allow faith-based bigotry to become the law of the land here or we no longer need claim this nation a place where Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness matter. We can give up that whole Land of the Free, Home of the Brave garbage. 

This CDC list is not random, it’s not impulsive, and it’s not the work of a bumbling, unintelligent, fraud like Donald Trump.

It is a deliberate, careful-crafted, dangerously precise work of white Evangelicals who aren’t going to watch their faith tradition die without taking out a whole lot of innocent people as it does.

This is what terrorists do.

And it’s what good people need to stop them from doing.

Yes, I Know I’m Angry. I Wish You Were.

/ John Pavlovitz / 92 Comments

Dear Friend,

Thank you for your note to let me know you’re worried about me, that you’re concerned about my health—that you’re not sure that I realize I’m coming across as really angry lately.

Your assessment is correct.
I am angry.
I’m sorry.

I can imagine I’m not all that fun to be around right now, and that from time to time my words come across as combative or abrasive. I’m probably more than a bit of a downer lately and I apologize.

You’re going to have to bear with me, as I haven’t been sleeping well for about a year or so. Admittedly I’m not at my best these days, so you’ll need to forgive me. I’m chronically overtired. I’m exhausted from having to give all the sh*ts about people that you’re supposed to be giving—along with my own.

I’m worn out from keeping up on legislation and watching hearings and staying on top of details and remembering deadlines and imploring action—while you go about your day as if such things are an annoyance, is if they are a disruption of your plan, as if the expiration date for my outrage has long come and gone.

I am absolutely burnt out from trying to make my voice loud enough to counteract not only the bad people’s incredible volume—but your deafening silence. Both of these things are doing similar damage right now, sadly.

Believe me, I understand that my activism is a problem for you. Please know that your inactivism is similarly problematic for me. It’s part of the reason I am as angry as I am; because I’m not only having to fight against those who seem furiously bent on hurting people—I’m having to fight against those who don’t seem give enough of a damn that they are doing so, to say anything.

Look, I get it, I really do. It’s difficult to see so much bad news, to fully face the relentless flood of terrible, to try and wrap your brain around seemingly boundless cruelty around you. It’s tiresome to spend so much time with a closed fist. I know it’s even a pain in the rear end to endure the continual rantings of people like me on your news feed and in your timeline and across the dinner table and in the break room.

I’m tired of me too.
I’m sick of the fight too.
I’m sick of the sound of my own voice.
I’d rather not be doing this either.
I’d much rather prefer to just enjoy life, to forget about it all, to only post pictures of puppies and my kids, and to simply ignore all that “political garbage.”
But that is what privilege looks like; to even believe I have such an option, to have the great luxury of living without urgency because I can seemingly shield myself from it all.

That is what the bad people are counting on. They’re counting on good people who are too tired, too apathetic, too selfish, or to oblivious to sustain their outrage. I am not going to give that gift to them.

As long as they’re fully invested in putting people through hell, I’m going to be as invested in pushing back against it.
I think the people I love are worth it.
I think you and the people you love are worth it.
I think people I’ll never meet are worth it.

And that’s the rub here: love will often look a lot like rage, as it fiercely fights on behalf of those who are being attacked. 

So yes, angry is not all that I am, but I am rightly angry.

And it would be really helpful if we could carry the load of outrage right now. 

That would actually be a source of rest and joy and breath.

Friend, if you really want me to be less angry, you might try being a little more angry.

I am angry, friend.

I wish you were angry too.

 

The Black Community in Alabama Saved Us From White Evangelicals

/ John Pavlovitz / 61 Comments

As news of Doug Jones’ victory came in last night I initially rejoiced.

Watching one of the reddest places in America turn blue, and seeing voters there reject one of the most reprehensible candidates in recent memory certainly seemed like cause for celebration. It felt in that moment like a victory for the nation, for the state of Alabama, and for the Resistance movement pushing back for a year against the bigotry of this Administration and badly needing confirmation that our efforts were bearing fruit.

Trump was Tweet silent and reportedly furious.
Steve Bannon was all dressed up for a nazi afterparty that never happened.
Roy Moore was quoting Psalm 40 and blaming the horse he rode in on.
Equality, Diversity, and Justice had won the day.
A bit of light was breaking through.
There was reason for dancing again.
I joined in that dancing.

Then I looked at the numbers, and the party was quickly over:

68 percent of white voters chose Roy Moore.
96 percent of black voters chose Doug Jones.

63 percent of white women voted for Roy Moore.
98 percent of black women voted for Jones.



80 percent of self identified White Evangelicals voted for Roy Moore.

In other words, black voters saved us all from white Evangelicals. By simply voting their consciences, in ways that may not have intended, they did something redemptive for all of us. 

They almost singlehandedly spared us from a vile, hateful monster of a man—inexplicably, one that white Bible-thumping, God-is-love-ing, family valuing, professed followers of Jesus overwhelmingly embraced—again.

Just as they’d done in November of 2016, 81 percent of caucasian born-again Christians stepped into a voting booth and affirmed a man whose racism, homophobia, misogyny, and contempt for people of color was on full display in the weeks that led them there.

Excuse my language—but what the hell, white Evangelicals?

Alabama just gave you a chance to course correct from the God-awful decision you made a year ago.
You had a golden opportunity to stand in solidarity with marginalized people and to remind them that this is where Jesus would be.
You received an early Christmas gift in the form of an openly racist, brazenly homo/transphobic, historically predatory candidate—who you could and should have opposed as a no-brainer.

And to it all you said, “No thanks, we’re good.”

With his almost cartoony, nonsensical buffoonery, Roy Moore lobbed you all up a softball to at least ceremonially denounced bigotry—and 81 percent of you struck out swinging.

And you wonder why the Church is shrinking.
You wonder why people are fleeing organized Christianity in droves.
You wonder why more and more Americans see the term Evangelical as something devoid of Jesus and more akin to terrorism.

There will be all sorts of rationalizations proffered today and in the coming weeks; ways Bible Belt Christians will justify their vote, excuses evangelists and pastors will make, sermons about a perverse culture, conversations about whether people believed Roy Moore’s accusers—all in an effort to escape the obvious: White Evangelical Christianity in America is horribly broken and it may not be fixable. It is an exclusionary, divisive, deeply racist presence in a nation that wants and needs an expression of religion that doesn’t further divide an already terribly fractured people.

Those of us who are white and come from a Christian tradition, need to admit that White Evangelicalism is now the thing most antithetical to the message of Jesus.
We need to openly lament and condemn the supremacy embedded in it because the Jesus of the Gospels did.
We need to oppose it because it is now the very Roman Empire that Christ spent his days on the planet pushing back against.

Yes, Alabama is reason for celebration, but it isn’t only that.
It is an occasion to grieve the racism that still infects the blood stream of the White Evangelical Church.
It is a moment to lament how the message of Christ drifted in 2,000 years, from radical love for the poor and marginalized—into a haven for gun-waving bigots on horseback.
It is a moment to deeply express gratitude to the black community at large for affirming the things White Evangelicals should, but simply refuse to: compassion, equality, diversity, justice.

Alabama shouldn’t even have been this close, given the overt racism on display and the ugliness of the candidate.

Sadly, far too many white people still haven’t figured out that diversity is this country’s greatest asset—and that for Christians it should be a flat-out non negotiable.

Perhaps the most startling graphic in the Washington Post’s breakdown was this one:

White born-again Christians—and everyone else.

Everyone else seems to get it.

Everyone else seems to have this “love your neighbor as yourself” thing down.

Everyone else seems to realize how much White Evangelicals have lost the plot.

As a white Christian living and serving in the Bible Belt, someone who is trying to excavate Jesus from the ugly stuff he has been buried in, today I gladly stand alongside Everyone Else.

Thank you to the black community for representing Everyone Else—when white Evangelicals again refused to.

 

 